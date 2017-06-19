High Winds Rip Through Lander; Riverton Temperatures Slashed By The Storm
Wind gusts reaching 53 MPH ravaged areas of Lander yesterday during a late afternoon thunderstorm that made its way across the County. Lander's gusts caused some minor destruction in the city, but wind gusts exceeded those speeds in other Fremont County Locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Riverton: A good place to live? (Nov '09)
|Jun 5
|Tallen
|34
|BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t...
|May 28
|We hate laramie w...
|1
|Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande...
|Apr '17
|Chris woolett
|1
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Megan
|348
|Mountain in Lander (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|olshiftyeyes
|1
|founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|North Elementary (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC