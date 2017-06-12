Gorgeous trails and beautiful views, a run through the Wind Rivers

Experience Wind River running at the Sinks Canyon Rough and Tumble Trail Races. Register today for the 4 mile, 11 mile, or 50K and join us on Saturday, June 24th for an amazing and challenging day! The Sinks Canyon Rough and Tumble Trail Runs start and finish in beautiful Sinks Canyon, the corridor to Wyoming's Wind River Mountains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.