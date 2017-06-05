getoutside: "I only have to outrun you"

"I only have to outrun you" That's the punchline to a popular bear joke that still gets a forced smile from you when Uncle Ty repeats it for the umpteenth time in as many years. But, imagine that you're out on a run with local mountain runner and racer Gabe Joyes, who only last month knocked out an ankle-twisting, high altitude 50 mile race in a little over 8 hours.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.