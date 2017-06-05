Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District - Hiring Full-Time...
The Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District is now accepting applications for up to two Full-Time Equipment Operator/Truck Driver/Laborer positions in the Riverton area. Applicants must possess a valid Wyoming Class A Commercial Driver's License with experience, experience operating heavy equipment, as well as capable and willing to complete general manual labor for up to 8-hours per day.
