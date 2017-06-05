Flood waters seeping under Hudson barrier; More lowland flooding reported
Cooler temperatures have slowed, somewhat, runoff from the high mountains, but still there is enough water flowing downstream to increase flooding in low lying areas next to streams. A tour of the county this afternoon revealed lowland flooding just outside of Lander on the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie, North and East around Hudson, in the lower Arapahoe area and adjacent to the Little Wind River just south of Riverton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Add your comments below
Lander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Riverton: A good place to live? (Nov '09)
|Mon
|Tallen
|34
|BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t...
|May 28
|We hate laramie w...
|1
|Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande...
|Apr '17
|Chris woolett
|1
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Megan
|348
|Mountain in Lander (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|olshiftyeyes
|1
|founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|North Elementary (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC