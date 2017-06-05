Flood waters seeping under Hudson barrier; More lowland flooding reported

Cooler temperatures have slowed, somewhat, runoff from the high mountains, but still there is enough water flowing downstream to increase flooding in low lying areas next to streams. A tour of the county this afternoon revealed lowland flooding just outside of Lander on the Middle Fork of the Popo Agie, North and East around Hudson, in the lower Arapahoe area and adjacent to the Little Wind River just south of Riverton.

