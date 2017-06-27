Day McMade! McDonald's at it again.
You might have missed the announcement last year that, company-wide, McDonald's had removed artificial preservatives, like phosphates, from its McNuggets, breakfast sausage, and eggs. Then out went the high fructose corn syrup in its buns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Riverton: A good place to live? (Nov '09)
|Jun 5
|Tallen
|34
|BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t...
|May '17
|We hate laramie w...
|1
|Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande...
|Apr '17
|Chris woolett
|1
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Megan
|348
|Mountain in Lander (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|olshiftyeyes
|1
|founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|North Elementary (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC