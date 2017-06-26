CWC Board held retreat; Toured The Co...

CWC Board held retreat; Toured The College's Sinks Canyon Center

President Brad Tyndall, the Central Wyoming College Board of Trustees, board attorney Frank Watkins and board clerk Linda Bender joined staff members Chief Information Officer John Wood and Outdoor Education Coordinator Joanne Slingerland for a full-day at the Sinks Canyon Center Saturday. The group met to discuss college policies and plans and took a break at mid-day to tour the 165 acre facility along the Sinks Canyon Road and Middle Fork of the Popo Agie River south of Lander.

