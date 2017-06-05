Commissioners award fuel bid for 2017...

Commissioners award fuel bid for 2017-18; County Scholarship winner announced

THE BOARD APPROVED THE DISTRIBUTION OF $16,000 INCOME FOR THE 2017 PETERSDORF HOSPITAL TRUST TO THE REACH FOUNDATION, PLUS THE LANDER, HIGH COUNTRY AND SHOSHONI SENIOR CENTERS. THE BOARD ACCEPTED THE LOW BID SUBMITTED BY BAILEY OIL IN THE AMOUNT OF $513,525.50 FOR BULK FUEL FOR FREMONT COUNTY AND THE SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL DISTRICT.

