City Council approved Lander's 2017-18 FY Budget Tuesday night; Employees to get boost in pay
The Lander City Council approved its nearly $26.9 million budget for 2017-18 before a packed house at City Hall Tuesday night. The budget begins on July 1st and runs through June 30, 2018.
