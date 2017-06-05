Bringing visibility to the local congressional invisibility
Yesterday, Lander citizens were invited to Centennial Park to speak about their Congressional Delegation "hiding" from their public. Organizers from "Raise Your Voice - An Alternative Town Hall" hoped this family friendly event would bring visibility to the noted invisibility of Congresswoman Cheney, Senator Barrasso and Senator Enzi since they took office in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Add your comments below
Lander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Riverton: A good place to live? (Nov '09)
|Mon
|Tallen
|34
|BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t...
|May 28
|We hate laramie w...
|1
|Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande...
|Apr '17
|Chris woolett
|1
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Megan
|348
|Mountain in Lander (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|olshiftyeyes
|1
|founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|North Elementary (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC