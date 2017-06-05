Bringing visibility to the local cong...

Bringing visibility to the local congressional invisibility

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: County 10 News

Yesterday, Lander citizens were invited to Centennial Park to speak about their Congressional Delegation "hiding" from their public. Organizers from "Raise Your Voice - An Alternative Town Hall" hoped this family friendly event would bring visibility to the noted invisibility of Congresswoman Cheney, Senator Barrasso and Senator Enzi since they took office in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lander Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Riverton: A good place to live? (Nov '09) Mon Tallen 34
News BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t... May 28 We hate laramie w... 1
News Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande... Apr '17 Chris woolett 1
Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09) Mar '17 Megan 348
Mountain in Lander (Dec '16) Dec '16 olshiftyeyes 1
News founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16) Sep '16 Former Landerite 1
North Elementary (Dec '09) Sep '16 Former Landerite 4
See all Lander Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lander Forum Now

Lander Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lander Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
 

Lander, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,653 • Total comments across all topics: 281,564,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC