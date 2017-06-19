Adorable new boutique shop opening in Lander - The Golden Zipper
Owners and close friends, Ashlee Washburn and Laura Plaisted are excited to announce the opening of their new clothing and gift store, The Golden Zipper! Located on the 300 block of Main Street, next to Hello the House. After years as stay-at-home moms and running a preschool together, one solemn day their little ones went off to school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Add your comments below
Lander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Riverton: A good place to live? (Nov '09)
|Jun 5
|Tallen
|34
|BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t...
|May 28
|We hate laramie w...
|1
|Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande...
|Apr '17
|Chris woolett
|1
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Megan
|348
|Mountain in Lander (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|olshiftyeyes
|1
|founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|North Elementary (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|4
Find what you want!
Search Lander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC