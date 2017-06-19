Adorable new boutique shop opening in Lander - The Golden Zipper

Owners and close friends, Ashlee Washburn and Laura Plaisted are excited to announce the opening of their new clothing and gift store, The Golden Zipper! Located on the 300 block of Main Street, next to Hello the House. After years as stay-at-home moms and running a preschool together, one solemn day their little ones went off to school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.