10 face felony drug charges for redis...

10 face felony drug charges for redistributing painkillers

32 min ago Read more: KSL-TV

Authorities say 10 people have been charged in Wyoming with conspiring to sell painkillers that had been prescribed to them by a doctor in Casper. The Casper Tribune reports the 10 face felony drug charges for delivering painkillers to several Wyoming cities, including in Ethete, Fort Washakie, Lander and Riverton.

