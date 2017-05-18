WYDOT workers moving rising snow runo...

WYDOT workers moving rising snow runoff water away from Highway 28 at old iron ore mine

Wyoming 28 remains open over South Pass after Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance workers cut through a pair of highway approaches Wednesday, allowing snow runoff waters to drain from a pair of old mine ponds. WYDOT South Pass maintenance workers began noticing the rising water in the two ponds about a month ago, and the crew built sand berms on each side of the highway, about 28 miles south of Lander, a week ago.

