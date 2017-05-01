Why more people are riding WRTA than ...

Why more people are riding WRTA than ever

Wind River Transportation Authority is the easiest way to commute around Fremont County, and it's cheaper than driving your truck from town to town. In fact, more people than ever before are using the local public transportation: 1,082 more riders used the service in March 2017 than in 2016, an increase of 25 percent .

Lander, WY

