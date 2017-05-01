Water barrier construction to start t...

Water barrier construction to start this week in Lander

17 hrs ago Read more: KGWN

Starting on Tuesday May 2, a wall of hesko barriers down the middle of the street reaching from 3rd to 5th street will also detour drivers. The wall blocks potential flood waters from snow-melt and re-routes water to the river instead of residential areas.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fremont County was issued at May 02 at 2:01PM MDT

