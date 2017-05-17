Tadewald newest RPD Officer; Sworn in Tuesday
The Riverton Police Department's newest officer, Casey Tadewald, was sworn into office Tuesday night by Mayor Lars Baker. Interim Police Chief Eric Murphy said Tadewald joins the RPD after five years as a detention center officer at the Fremont County Jail in Lander.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
