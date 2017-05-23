#snapped: silky locoweed at Johnny Behind the Rocks
Wyoming Native Plant Society and the BLM invite you to join them on a plant identification walk at the Johnny Behind the Rocks non-motorized trail area. Check out desert wildflowers along the trail within red rock, sagebrush and juniper communities, and learn how to identify the plants you find.
