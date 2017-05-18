Parents: Look out for 'Blue Whale Challenge' game
A deadly game is reportedly circulating among youth on social media and on an app, known as the "Blue Whale" challenge or suicide game. Prevention Management Organization of Fremont County and the Lander and Riverton school districts all report that the game doesn't appear to have surfaced locally, but warnings are being issued on national and international levels.
