Local youth fill 3,500 sandbags in Du...

Local youth fill 3,500 sandbags in Dubois on Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: County 10 News

While most teenagers in Fremont County spent last Saturday morning getting ready for prom, a large group of youth from the Riverton, Lander, Wind River, and Dubois spent their morning filling sandbags. In a matter of just 2 hours these youth and their leaders from the local LDS churches shoveled roughly 27 tons of sand, filled 3,500 bags, and helped load residents' trucks to take to their properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lander Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande... Apr 14 Chris woolett 1
Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09) Mar '17 Megan 348
Mountain in Lander Dec '16 olshiftyeyes 1
News founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16) Sep '16 Former Landerite 1
North Elementary (Dec '09) Sep '16 Former Landerite 4
News founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16) Sep '16 Former Landerite 1
News Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11) Jun '16 Landerismyfavorite 3
See all Lander Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lander Forum Now

Lander Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lander Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Lander, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,902 • Total comments across all topics: 280,899,545

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC