Local to be first Native American woman to be ordained to Episcopal priesthood in Wyoming
On Friday, May 26, 2017, the Rev. Roxanne Jimerson-Friday will become the first Native American woman from the Wind River Indian Reservation, in the state of Wyoming, to be ordained into the priesthood of the Episcopal Church.
