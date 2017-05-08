Local to be first Native American wom...

Local to be first Native American woman to be ordained to Episcopal priesthood in Wyoming

On Friday, May 26, 2017, the Rev. Roxanne Jimerson-Friday will become the first Native American woman from the Wind River Indian Reservation, in the state of Wyoming, to be ordained into the priesthood of the Episcopal Church.

