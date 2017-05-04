LMS students plant shade trees at Luckey Pond
Lander Middle School 6th grade students participated in a community service project this morning at Luckey Pond. Students teamed up with Wyoming Game & Fish, Popo Agie Anglers, Popo Agie Conservation District, and Sprout's Greenhouse to plant shade trees around the pond.
