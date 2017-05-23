Lander Postal Workers Food Drive was ...

Lander Postal Workers Food Drive was uber successful

Mail carriers in Lander gathered over 5,000 food items for the Care and Share Foodbank on their one day food drive May 13th. Care and Share Director Audrey Krise thanked the postal carriers for their donations and for the "fantastic" support given the food bank by the Lander Community.

