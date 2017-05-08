Lander Fire Administrator Hudson heading to new position
City of Lander Fire Administrator Nick Hudson is leaving his position with the City of Lander to work for the Wyoming State Fire Marshall's Office. Nick has resigned as the Fire Administrator/Emergency Manager Position for the City of Lander.
