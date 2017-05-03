Importance of Rattlesnake Vaccine for...

Importance of Rattlesnake Vaccine for dogs

Now that spring is here, rattlesnakes are too! They live around many of our favorite hiking trails, lakes and camping areas here in Wyoming. Not only do rattlesnakes pose a major threat to humans, but our dogs are also at an increased risk of getting bit due to their curiosity and protective instincts.

