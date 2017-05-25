Honor Farm Wild Horse Program has a 100% Adoption rate this past Weekend
According to the Bureau of Land Managment Lander Field Office, all animals were adopted at this past Saturday's event. The adoption program is known as BLM wild horse and burro program and took place at the Honor Farm as part of their wild horse rehabilitation.
