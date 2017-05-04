Here's what you need to know about flood prep in Fremont County
Fremont County is preparing for high runoff from snowmelt this spring. Snow pack in the Wind River Mountains is running at 237% of normal which is projecting an 80% chance of high runoff in local streams and river.
