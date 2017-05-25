Fremont County Public Health issuing Emergency Drill in Lander
Thursday, May 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 2 p.m., Fremont County Public Health will conduct a simulated exercise responding to the tularemia illness outbreak. Volunteers throughout the community will meet at the Lander Community Center to exercise FCPH capabilities in partnering with local and state agency to a simulated exposure of tularemia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Add your comments below
Lander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande...
|Apr '17
|Chris woolett
|1
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar '17
|Megan
|348
|Mountain in Lander
|Dec '16
|olshiftyeyes
|1
|founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|North Elementary (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|4
|founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Landerismyfavorite
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC