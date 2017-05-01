Flood prep: 'Wall of Fremont' going up early

The Great Wall of Fremont Street is going up between the 5th Street and 3rd Street intersections of Fremont Street in preparation for potential flooding. The Hesco barrier was initially planned to be built during the week of May 15th, but due to the expected warm temperatures this weekend the Emergency Management team with the City of Lander wanted to get a jump start, said Emergency Management Coordinator Nick Hudson.

