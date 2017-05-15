First of 3 public bike repair stands ...

First of 3 public bike repair stands installed in Lander

Lander Cycling Club members Gregory Skidmore and Rio Rose installed the first of 3 public bike repair stands at City Park in Lander. Funding was provided by the Lander District Recreation Board and Lander Cycling Club.

