First of 3 public bike repair stands installed in Lander
Lander Cycling Club members Gregory Skidmore and Rio Rose installed the first of 3 public bike repair stands at City Park in Lander. Funding was provided by the Lander District Recreation Board and Lander Cycling Club.
