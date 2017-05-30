FCSO: Unstable Dynamite destroyed along North Fork Road
A supply of several sticks of old and unstable dynamite, blasting caps and detonation cord was destroyed by the Fremont County Sheriff's Office this week, Undersheriff Ryan Lee said Thursday. A man who was renovating property in the North Fork Road area found the stash, which was apparently owned by the previous and now deceased owner of the property.
