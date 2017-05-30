"Did I mention the spectacular view o...

"Did I mention the spectacular view of the Wind River...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: County 10 News

"I'm from Arizona and I love hotels and this is one of my favorites here in Wyoming..clean, luxurious, fantastic and Amazing views, and the front desk lady was very nice and sweet, we exchanged stories and laughed, gives good vibes about your people.." - Frankie Carr Jr. via Facebook Review "I was so impressed by my stay at Shoshone Rose Casino & Hotel! Everything met or exceeded my expectations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lander Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News BUSt a move (or flight) with WRTA anywhere in t... May 28 We hate laramie w... 1
News Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande... Apr '17 Chris woolett 1
Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09) Mar '17 Megan 348
Mountain in Lander (Dec '16) Dec '16 olshiftyeyes 1
News founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16) Sep '16 Former Landerite 1
North Elementary (Dec '09) Sep '16 Former Landerite 4
News founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16) Sep '16 Former Landerite 1
See all Lander Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lander Forum Now

Lander Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lander Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Microsoft
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Stanley Cup
 

Lander, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,052 • Total comments across all topics: 281,486,002

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC