Child Development Services - Hiring Multiple Positions - Lander/Riverton

Candidate would be licensed/Certified Speech Language Pathologist in the State of Wyoming or Speech Language Pathology Assistant with experience and duties will be under supervision of Licensed Speech Language Pathologist. SLP would evaluate speech and language deficiencies, interpret Speech and Language evaluations, assist in developing and implementing Individualized Educational Programs or Individualized Family Service Plans , and love working with children 0-5 years of age with developmental disabilities.

