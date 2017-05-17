Auction this Saturday -by Westlake Auctioneers
Westlake Auctioneers will have an Auction this Saturday, May 20th, 2017 at 10:00 A.M. Bryce tells us Jim Jerrett is a collector of things, owns Elk Country Homes and is downsizing many years of accumulated items from his personal collection & business. Directions: Two Minutes from Lander, towards Hudson, between road for County Landfill and Rifle Range Road.
