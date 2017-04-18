Tribes and Commission will meet Monday to discuss Reservation road maintenance
The Board of Fremont County Commissioners, Eastern Shoshone Business Council and Northern Arapaho Business Council will meet Monday, April 24 to discuss the tribe's expressed interest in taking over maintenance of Wind River Indian Reservation roads. The meeting will be held at the Lander Branch Library in Meeting Room A at 10:00 a.m. County Commissioner Clarence Thomas said this meeting is meant to be an open dialogue and communication between the tribes and county commissioners.
