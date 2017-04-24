#ThrowbackThursday: 2010 'Great Wall of Fremont Street'
City of Lander Emergency Management Coordinator Nick Hudson says it was affectionately known as the 'Great Wall of Fremont Street' during the 2010 flood event. After declaring a State of Emergency that year, the Army Corps of Engineers assisted with building a Hesco Barrier wall in the middle of Fremont Street which diverted water and protected the City of Lander.
