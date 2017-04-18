The perfect time to practice for the ...

The perfect time to practice for the eclipse is today and tomorrow

Today at 11:38 a.m., the sun will be in the exact same location that it will be on August 21st for the Wind River Eclipse. This is your opportunity to pick the location you want to view the eclipse.

