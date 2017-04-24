TAP Committee Responds to Public Comment Regarding Cyclist and Pedestrian Safety 4/24/17
The Lander Transportation Alternatives Program Committee would like to thank all members of the public who attended the April 13 public meeting and submitted written or phone comments to the City of Lander regarding the temporary proposed alternative on Main Street. The committee would also like to take this opportunity to clarify some points of misunderstanding, and more clearly communicate the next steps in this process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Add your comments below
Lander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande...
|Apr 14
|Chris woolett
|1
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar 29
|Megan
|348
|Mountain in Lander
|Dec '16
|olshiftyeyes
|1
|founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|North Elementary (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|4
|founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Landerismyfavorite
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC