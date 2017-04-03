Support the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation at the Red Canyon Chapter Banquet
The Red Canyon Chapter Volunteers cordially invite you to their fundraising banquet on Saturday, April 15th, 2017 at the Lander Community & Convention Center. The doors will open at 4:00 PM for a social evening of fun, live & silent auctions, games & raffles and great food all for the benefit of elk country! Make sure you bring the whole family because this year we have added the "Kids Corner".
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Add your comments below
Lander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar 29
|Megan
|348
|Mountain in Lander
|Dec '16
|olshiftyeyes
|1
|founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|North Elementary (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|4
|founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Landerismyfavorite
|3
|Trying to help my dad find info on his bio dad ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Amlyta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC