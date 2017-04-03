Speed, alcohol being investigated as ...

Speed, alcohol being investigated as factors in weekend crash on South Pass

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: County 10 News

Emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash that occurred at milepost 46 on Highway 28 at approximately 10:23 p.m. Saturday, April 1. The driver, a 56-year-old Riverton man, was traveling home from Rock Springs when he lost control of the vehicle and slid off the road to the east. Wyoming Highway Patrol Trooper Eli Miller said the vehicle struck a pine tree approximately 8 inches in diameter snapping it off.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lander Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09) Mar 29 Megan 348
Mountain in Lander Dec '16 olshiftyeyes 1
News founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16) Sep '16 Former Landerite 1
North Elementary (Dec '09) Sep '16 Former Landerite 4
News founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16) Sep '16 Former Landerite 1
News Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11) Jun '16 Landerismyfavorite 3
Trying to help my dad find info on his bio dad ... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Amlyta 1
See all Lander Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lander Forum Now

Lander Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lander Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Lander, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,728 • Total comments across all topics: 280,040,788

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC