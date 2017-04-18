#snapped: Wolf tracks near Lander
Rob Doane recently posted this photo on the facebook page " Wyoming Through the Lens " and it has caught the attention of many locals. Rob said that he and his wife were walking on Shoshone Lake Road this past Saturday when they came upon these wolf tracks.
