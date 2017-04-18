Smokey Bear wants you to plan before ...

Smokey Bear wants you to plan before you burn

Friday Apr 21

As the upcoming wildfire season approaches, Fremont County Fire Protection District's Battalion 3 would like to remind everyone to plan before you burn . The Lander Rural Fire Department also invites the community to join them for an Open House tomorrow Saturday, April 22nd from 11-2 at the station in Milford for a day of fire prevention education, food, and fun! Smokey Bear will be making an appearance too.

