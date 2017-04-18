Smokey Bear wants you to plan before you burn
As the upcoming wildfire season approaches, Fremont County Fire Protection District's Battalion 3 would like to remind everyone to plan before you burn . The Lander Rural Fire Department also invites the community to join them for an Open House tomorrow Saturday, April 22nd from 11-2 at the station in Milford for a day of fire prevention education, food, and fun! Smokey Bear will be making an appearance too.
