Shane is having his own Easter Egg Hunt and you won't believe what's inside these eggs
Remember when you were a kid and you'd find an Easter Egg? It was like well, it was like finding an Easter Egg! We were all so EXCITED because Easter Eggs meant delicious candy or little trinkets. Really, it didn't matter - it WAS SUPER FUN!!!! "DON'T TOUCH THAT EGG! The flu is going around this spring, honey, and that other little kid looked sick."
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Add your comments below
Lander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar 29
|Megan
|348
|Mountain in Lander
|Dec '16
|olshiftyeyes
|1
|founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|North Elementary (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|4
|founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Landerismyfavorite
|3
|Trying to help my dad find info on his bio dad ... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Amlyta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lander Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC