SageWest Health Care to re-open OB services in Riverton

14 hrs ago Read more: County 10 News

SageWest Health Care announced today that the system will be re-opening OB services at the Riverton campus, following a planning process that is expected to take approximately two months. This decision comes after the health system consolidated all OB services to the Lander campus last year.

