Recent storm dumped nearly 5" of rain in Arapahoe
A strong slow-moving upper level low pressure system moved across the Great Basin and Four Corners area Thursday and Friday. The storm brought 20 to over 30 inches of snowfall to the eastern Wind River Mountains, and widespread precipitation amounts over 2.50" to the Wind River Basin.
