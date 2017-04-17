Public meeting for Lander's Jefferson Street project happening tomorrow
A public information sharing meeting to discuss the 2018 Jefferson Street highway improvement project is 6 p.m., Tuesday, April 18, at Lander City Hall. "We would like citizens' input and engagement in this 2018 project so we can make it the best project possible for the City of Lander," according to Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Erik Smith of Lander.
