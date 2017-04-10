Planning Commission recognizes individuals for making improvements to Lander
Rick Rollino of the City of Lander Planning Commission recognized an individual and department at last night's City Council meeting for their achievements in implementing part of the City's 2012 master plan. Reid Schell was recognized for his work in building the three residential and business buildings on the corner of Lincoln and 8th Street.
