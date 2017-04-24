PAWS Pet of the Week: Looking to adopt a new best friend?
The PAWS Animal Shelter is brimming with happy, healthy pets that are looking for their forever home and a loving companion. This Saturday, April 29th you can meet these 5 friendly, adoptable pups at the Main St. grooming salon in Lander.
Read more at County 10 News.
