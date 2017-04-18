One more day to voice your opinion on proposed changes to Lander's Main Street

Public comment on Lander's proposed changes to Main Street is open until Wednesday, April 19th at 5 p.m. This is your chance to make your voice heard. Written comments on this proposal may be given to RaJean Strube Fossen by calling the City of Lander at 307-332-2870, extension 2, by sending an email to [email protected] , or by filling out this form and returning to the City of Lander.

