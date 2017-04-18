One more day to voice your opinion on...

One more day to voice your opinion on proposed changes to Lander's Main Street

Public comment on Lander's proposed changes to Main Street is open until Wednesday, April 19th at 5 p.m. This is your chance to make your voice heard. Written comments on this proposal may be given to RaJean Strube Fossen by calling the City of Lander at 307-332-2870, extension 2, by sending an email to [email protected], or by filling out this form and returning to the City of Lander.

