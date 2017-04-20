No charges in vehicle versus 3-year-old boy collision
On Thursday, April 13 a 35-year-old female driver of Lander struck a 3-year-old boy in the crosswalk at the intersection of 900 N. St. and Main Street. As of this morning there have been no charges against either party, and Lander Police Department Public Information Officer Duane Kaiser said there won't be any charges filed at all.
