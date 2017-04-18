LVHS students study and discuss Bighorn Sheep
Last week, several community members and students attended a standing room only luncheon presentation at Lander Valley High School hosted by science students, Matthew Buchanan and Zachary Lindon. Both Matt and Zack recently represented LVHS and the Bighorn Restoration Group in the capture, disease testing, and radio collaring of bighorn sheep near Lander.
Lander Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande...
|Apr 14
|Chris woolett
|1
|Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09)
|Mar 29
|Megan
|348
|Mountain in Lander
|Dec '16
|olshiftyeyes
|1
|founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|North Elementary (Dec '09)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|4
|founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Former Landerite
|1
|Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11)
|Jun '16
|Landerismyfavorite
|3
