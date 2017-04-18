LVHS students study and discuss Bigho...

LVHS students study and discuss Bighorn Sheep

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: County 10 News

Last week, several community members and students attended a standing room only luncheon presentation at Lander Valley High School hosted by science students, Matthew Buchanan and Zachary Lindon. Both Matt and Zack recently represented LVHS and the Bighorn Restoration Group in the capture, disease testing, and radio collaring of bighorn sheep near Lander.

Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lander Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Would you support Dedicated Bike Lanes on Lande... Apr 14 Chris woolett 1
Wiley Murders in Thermopolis, wy (Jun '09) Mar 29 Megan 348
Mountain in Lander Dec '16 olshiftyeyes 1
News founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16) Sep '16 Former Landerite 1
North Elementary (Dec '09) Sep '16 Former Landerite 4
News founder, Tom Bell, passes (Sep '16) Sep '16 Former Landerite 1
News Police re-exam case of missing jogger from Lander (Oct '11) Jun '16 Landerismyfavorite 3
See all Lander Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lander Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Fremont County was issued at April 19 at 3:34PM MDT

Lander Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lander Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lander, WY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,035 • Total comments across all topics: 280,418,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC